The smooth sounds of saxophonist Kenny G filled the cabin of a Delta airplane over the weekend. The Grammy-winner was on board a flight from Florida to Los Angeles Saturday morning when he learned that his seatmate, who is an off-duty flight attendant, lost a daughter to brain cancer. The musician agreed to perform an impromptu concert to raise money for the cancer charity Relay for Life. He walked up and down the aisle, raising more than $2,000 for the organization.