Kentucky Students Take Part in Cardboard Boat Regatta

Students at a high school in Kentucky participated in a cardboard boat competition. The students enrolled in the computer-aided design and drafting program at Jeffersontown high school in Louisville, Kentucky put their skills to test Thursday, in the school's annual cardboard boat regatta. As part of their science project, students were tasked with researching, designing, and then building these boats using only a few sheets of cardboard and a small amount of duct tape. Once the projects were completed, the students competed in a series of races at Plainview Swim Center, in Louisville, Kentucky. Jeffersontown High School is one of the Jefferson county public school district's career-theme schools.