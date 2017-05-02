Missing Surfer Rescued After Spending 30-Plus Hours in Water

The British coastguard says a surfer who went missing off the coast of Scotland has been found 13 miles from land after spending more than 30 hours in the water. The man was reported missing after he set off to go surfing Sunday morning from a beach near Campbeltown, which is located off the Scottish west coast. He was finally located Monday evening with his surf board after being spotted by a rescue helicopter. The Belfast coastguard operations center in Northern Ireland coordinated the search and said that he was hypothermic but conscious before being flown to a hospital in Belfast.