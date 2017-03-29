NWA and Vin Scully Clinch Spot in National Recording Registry

Pioneering rap group NWA and retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully have been added to the "national recording registry." The Library of Congress made the announced Wednesday morning. NWA album “Straight Outta Compton” will be preserved for posterity. Also being preserved is Scully's call of a 1957 game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants. Both teams moved to California after that season. The rivalry continues until this day with the Dodgers playing in Los Angeles and the Giants in the Bay Area.