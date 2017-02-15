Oroville Couple Exchange Vows at Emergency Evacuation Center

A pair of evacuees forced to leave their home by high waters at the Oroville Dam didn't let the unexpected emergency get in the way of saying 'I do.' Henry and Leotta Rueda said their vows on Valentine's Day at the emergency evacuation center located at a California fairground. They even had a traditional cake cutting moment even though they had to use a small plastic knife. They had been planning to get married Tuesday, but left everything behind when they quickly evacuated. Word got out to some of the volunteers, and they teamed up to make the special moment happen. The mandatory evacuation order affecting nearly 200,000 people near the Oroville Dam was downgraded Tuesday to an evacuation warning. Officials still caution that the condition of the dam's spillways could change quickly.