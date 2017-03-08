Panda Cubs Fight it Out to Defend Territory

A video released by the Panda Breeding Base in southwest China shows two giant panda cubs fighting. The two pandas are first seen racing a pillar supporting a wooden play set. One panda was seconds faster than the other and took the high ground. The other struck first and slapped its competitor on the face. Then, almost instantly, the two got entangled in an intense slapping fest. The one who took the high ground slapped and shoved, finally succeeding in fending off the other's offensive attack. The chaotic episode unfolded in front of a witness and another panda who was enjoying itself on a nearby tree.