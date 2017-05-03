Parents Protest Cuts at Luther Burbank School in San Jose

Angry parents are reportedly scheduled on Thursday to meet with school district leaders to discuss downsizing at San Jose’s Luther Burbank Elementary School. The Mercury News reported that more than 100 of the 520 students who attend the school did not attend classes on Monday. Parents are up in arms about the district’s decision to let go of employees who help in day-to-day operations. A recent audit recommended the cuts, but the news is taking parents by surprise. The district says those layoffs are still on track to happen.