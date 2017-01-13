Polar Bear Cub Needs a Name

After much guessing, the polar bear cub at the Berlin 'Tier Park' Zoo is a boy! The zoo confirmed on its website the sex of the latest addition to the polar bear family. The bear is just over ten week old cub and had its first medical check-up. They plan to insert a chip for later identification. Despite the little polar bear screeching loudly, he is doing very well. The director says the only thing missing is a name for the little guy. He says that everybody is welcomed to hand in their suggestions on what to name the cub.