President Donald Trump Doll Joins the Yearly Celebrity Edition Dolls in Japan

Traditional Japanese dollmaker Kyugetsu has released their yearly celebrity edition dolls. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike and President Trump got the Hina doll treatment this year. Koike's struggle with moving the Tsukiji fish market is garnering attention. Trump's hair and policies have been stirring up controversy around the world. Other celebrity dolls this year include Olympic ski jumper Sara Takanashi and tennis star Kei Nishikori. Last year's dolls included presidential candidate Hilary Clinton.