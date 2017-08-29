Protecting Your Child From Meningitis

Most states require that kids entering seventh and 12th grades get a meningitis vaccine, but that vaccine might not be enough to fully protect children. Most teens get a vaccine that only covers four strains of meningitis. It doesn't protect against Meningitis B, which accounts for about half of all cases. Doctors said there is a relatively new vaccine that can prevent Meningitis B, but it's not yet mandatory. Until it becomes mandatory, parents need to specifically ask for their child to get the vaccine.