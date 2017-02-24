Rare Female Rhino Born in Czech Republic

A zoo in the Czech Republic is celebrating the birth of a female Indian rhino. The baby was born on Feb. 5 and is still not on public display until it is more conditioned to be around humans. There are only 74 Indian rhinos in European Zoos and just 2,500 worldwide, making the Indian rhino a critically endangered species. The baby has already gained 48 pounds in the last two weeks and should reach well over a ton when it is fully grown. Plzen Zoo officials will name the baby next week.