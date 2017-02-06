Rare White Lion Cubs Makes Public Debut in Germany

Three males and one female cub arrived on Christmas Day and it proved to be a festive treat for staff at the Magdeburg Zoo in Germany. The cubs' mother and father were proud of their new arrivals as they kept a watchful eye on the quartet during their nursery days. White lions have a recessive gene that makes their coat very light in color. The cats are extremely rare in the wild and have been victim to poaching in Africa that has left them nearly extinct, according to a conservation group. One keeper at Magdeburg zoo told reporters that only about ten to 20 white lions currently exist in the wild.