Rare White Lion Cubs Makes Their Public Debut

The three males and one female cub arrived on Christmas Day and it proved a festive treat for staff at the Magdeburg Zoo in Germany. The cubs' mother Kiara and father Madiba were clearly proud of their new arrivals as they kept a watchful eye on the quartet during their nursery days. White lions have a recessive gene that makes their coat very light in color. The cats are extremely rare in the wild and have been victim to poaching in Africa that has left them nearly extinct, according to conservation group white lions. One keeper at Magdeburg zoo tells reporters there are believed to be only about ten to 20 white lions in the wild.