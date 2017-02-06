Russia Creates the World’s First Ice Library

On the edge of a frozen lake in Russia is the world’s first ice library. The structure consists of ice blocks molded into walls, forming a labyrinth. Etchings of more than 1,000 short phrases are carved into the walls. Thee phrases make up 420 "books," and the phrases were contributed by people from all over the world who sent wishes to be displayed. The wishes are in various languages including English, Chinese, Korean and Russian. One phrase in English reads "the journey is the reward." The library on Lake Baikal is expected to stand until April before warmer weather melts the establishment.