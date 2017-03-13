Thrill Seekers Brave Siberia Swimsuit Skate

Siberian fitness lovers braved freezing temperatures to race on a frozen lake dressed only in swimming gear. Some women wore bikinis and some men wore skimpy swimsuits as they raced across 500 yards of ice. Friends and supporters were wrapped up in winter coats against the cold while race participants just slipped off their clothes and skated away. The temperature was 14 degrees when the event took place on Russia's Lake Baikal, the world's deepest lake. The race was part of an annual event that brings together sports enthusiasts from around the region.