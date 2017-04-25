Stay Fit: Video Captures Pandas Working Out

Video clips released by a giant panda breeding and research center in China may teach us all a lesson on how to keep fit. The video reveals the giant pandas' typical workout regimen. A panda named Yayun can be seen working out her arms on the monkey bars. Another panda, BingBing, was seen using her teeth to cling onto a tire swing. She seemed to be stretching and exercising her neck, but it turned out she had other ideas. Her ultimate goal was to grab a bamboo shoot, which is her favorite snack.