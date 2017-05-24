Tick Red Meat Allergy

Tick season is here, and it's no secret the parasites can spread dangerous diseases. But there's a new and rare tick-borne disorder out there that causes an allergic reaction to red meat. It's called “alpha gal.” Doctors say it's hard to measure exactly how rare it is because a lot of people don't even know they have it. It's an allergy to certain types of meat, including common staples like beef, pork, and sheep. It started in the south and has spread through the midwest and eastern portions of the country carried by the “lone star tick.” Alpha gal symptoms are similar to other allergic reactions including itching, hives, rash, or anaphylactic shock. As of now, changing your diet is the only treatment.