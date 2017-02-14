Women Dances at the Annual “One Billion Rising” in the Philippines

Thousands of students, nuns, and school workers took part in a huge dance event in Manila on Valentine’s Day to express their support for the global "one billion rising" campaign. The global day of action and dancing aims to end violence against women and children. U-S author Eve Ensler launched the campaign, which has taken place on Valentine's Day since 2013. Students of St. Scholastica's College, an exclusive all-girls school in manila, danced in their school playground to show their support for the campaign. Monique Wilson, Philippines coordinator of the "one billion rising" campaign, said the campaign's 2017 theme is focused on solidarity against the exploitation of women.