World's First Jump From the Highest Bridge in Southwest China

The 29-year-old, nicknamed as Adam is extreme sports enthusiast. He completed the jump from the newly-opened bridge which is more than 18-hundred feet, or six football fields, above the river. The whole process took 81 seconds with Adam opening his parachute ten seconds into the jump, about 670 feet above the ground. Adam's team had arrived at the bridge for an onsite investigation on January 6th to prepare for the jump. Adam said the jump from this bridge was far more challenging than his previous jumps at other locations due to the height of the bridge and the canyon under it.