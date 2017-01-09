Wounded Warriors Swim With the Dolphins

Wounded warriors get some physical, and emotional, therapy spending time with dolphins. About 30 wounded military veterans interacted with bottlenose dolphins in the Florida Keys. Military veterans have physical injuries, wounds you can't see, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and traumatic brain injuries. Wounded warriors have a little fun in the water, interacting with and learning about the magnificent mammals at The Dolphin Research Center.
Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago