NBC Bay Area News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

Today, we launched NBC Bay Area News on Roku’s Live TV platform.

On this new Roku channel, you’ll find the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts and more from around the San Francisco Bay Area.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC Bay Area News team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

How To Watch NBC Bay Area News:

Turn on your Roku device

Use one of the following access points:

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR

Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 134 and select Live TV

On The Roku Channel, you’ll find channels from the NBC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Boston, South Florida, San Diego, Hartford (CT) and LX News, in the channel guide.