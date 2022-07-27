Press Release: Gia Vang Joins NBC Bay Area News Team

SAN JOSE, CA – July 25, 2022 – NBC Bay Area / KNTV announced today that Emmy Award-winning journalist Gia Vang has joined the station as a weekend anchor and reporter. Vang will co-anchor NBC Bay Area News at 5, NBC Bay Area News at 6, and NBC Bay Area News at 11 on weekends alongside co-anchor Terry McSweeney. In addition, she will be a San Francisco-based correspondent for NBC Bay Area’s weeknight newscasts.

Vang joins KNTV from KARE-TV (NBC) in Minneapolis, MN, where she has worked since 2019 as a news anchor for KARE 11’s Sunrise. During her time in Minneapolis, she covered several national stories, including the Derek Chauvin trial, the Kim Potter trial, and Suni Lee’s historic Olympic Games. Vang, the first Hmong-American news anchor in a major media market, co-founded the Very Asian Foundation with co-founder and award-winning veteran journalist Michelle Li. The Very Asian Foundation’s mission is to highlight Asian American experiences and support organizations working with the AAPI community.

“I am delighted to welcome Gia back to Northern California and NBC Bay Area,” said Stephanie Adrouny, Vice President of News for NBC Bay Area. “Gia is a seasoned journalist who has reported on some of the biggest stories of our time, and I look forward to her collaborating with one of the industry’s best, most accomplished news teams and sharing the stories that matter most to the Bay Area’s diverse community.”

Before KARE, Vang spent three years as an anchor and reporter at KMPH-TV (FOX)/KFRE-TV (CW) in Fresno, CA. Previously, she served as a reporter at KPNX-TV (NBC) in Phoenix, AZ, for two years. Prior to joining KPNX, Vang was a reporter for WDAF-TV (FOX) in Kansas City, MO.

Vang was born in Modesto, CA, and raised in Sacramento. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Sacramento State University.

