Press Release: “Journey to the Winter Games” Debuts Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 P.M. on NBC Bay Area

SAN JOSE, CA – (January 27, 2022) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV presents Journey to the Winter Games on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The one-hour program will be hosted by KNTV anchor Janelle Wang, who will also provide coverage from the Winter Games.

The program will feature local Olympians talking about their inspiring stories of commitment, determination, and their journey to the Olympic Winter Games. Features include Karen Chen (Figure Skating, Fremont, CA), Alysa Liu (Figure Skating, Richmond, CA), Vincent Zhou (Figure Skating, Palo Alto, CA), Nina O’Brien (Slalom and Giant Slalom, San Francisco, CA), Brita Sigourney (Halfpipe, Carmel, CA), Jen Lee (Paralympics Sled Hockey, San Francisco, CA), and others.

A preview clip of alpine skier Travis Ganong (Tahoe City, CA) available HERE.

NBC Bay Area will re-air Journey to the Winter Games on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

NBC Bay Area’s locally produced content surrounding the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, includes:

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 3, The Olympic Zone – a 30-minute show hosted by California Live correspondents Malou Nubla and Ross Thomas – will highlight Northern California athletes competing in the XXIV Olympic Winter Games. The Olympic Zone will air Monday to Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the duration of the games.

– a 30-minute show hosted by California Live correspondents and – will highlight Northern California athletes competing in the XXIV Olympic Winter Games. The Olympic Zone will air Monday to Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the duration of the games. NBC Bay Area’s newscasts during the Olympics will air weekdays starting with Today in the Bay from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. followed by the NBC Bay Area News at 3 p.m., NBC Bay Area News at 4 p.m., and NBC Bay Area News at 11 p.m.

NBC Bay Area will produce around-the-clock content on its digital platforms including daily updates from NBC Bay Area’s Jonathan Bloom guiding viewers on how and where to watch key storylines of the day. The station’s social media show Synced In with Abbey Fernandez will feature daily Olympic coverage including local storylines, information on how to watch, check-ins with Janelle, and more.

