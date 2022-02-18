Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are Now Accepting “Project Innovation” Grant Applications

Applications can be submitted between February 18 and March 25 via nbcuprojectinnovation.com or in Spanish at nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com

SAN JOSE, CA – (February 18, 2022) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV, Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía / KSTS, and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation’s Project Innovation grant challenge returns to the Bay Area for a fifth consecutive year when grant applications open on February 18, 2022.

Eligible local nonprofits whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories are encouraged to submit a grant application online at nbcuprojectinnovation.com or in Spanish at nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com. The grant categories include:

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

“NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are grateful for the many Bay Area non-profit organizations working tirelessly to find innovative ways to uplift and move our communities forward,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “Through our partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation’s Project Innovation, we will award grants to community groups that share our stations’ commitment to youth education, promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion, and making a positive social impact in the Bay Area.”

Since 2018, NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation have presented a total of $990,000 in Project Innovation grants to 36 nonprofits in the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose DMA that are solving everyday problems in our communities through their one-of-a-kind programs.

This year, the stations and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will award a total of $315,000 to a maximum of 12 community organizations in each of the participating markets. Across all participating markets, a total of $3.475 million dollars will be presented to eligible nonprofits. Grant winners will be announced in summer 2022.

Project Innovation 2022 grants will be presented to eligible nonprofits in 11 participating markets including New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, necn), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

Access program rules and eligibility at nbcuprojectinnovation.com. To access the information in Spanish, including the grant application and the program’s rules and eligibility requirements, visit nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

For more information about the Project Innovation grant challenge program, including a list of past winners from the local area, click here. Follow on social at @NBCUFoundation and #ProjectInnovation.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area / KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The station is committed to providing continuous, in-depth journalism with unique personalities. Along with broadcasting NBC’s award-winning daytime, prime-time and late night programming, NBC Bay Area produces more than 32 hours of news programming each week. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11. COZI TV, the station’s digital network, offers a full schedule of America’s most beloved and iconic television series, hit movies and original programming. COZI TV can be seen locally on Comcast 186 and over-the-air on 11.3.

About Telemundo Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels.

About Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation

The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation works to advance initiatives at the cross-section of societal needs and Comcast NBCUniversal’s priorities. The Foundation supports programs and organizations that strive to move communities forward. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast Corporation.

