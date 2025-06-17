Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía Honored with 14 Northern California Emmy® Awards

Telemundo 48 Wins Emmy for Overall Excellence/News Excellence-Spanish for Fourth Consecutive Year

NBC Bay Area’s Kris Sanchez Receives Governors’ Citation

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (June 17, 2025) – NBC Bay Area (KNTV) and Telemundo 48 Área de la Bahía (KSTS) were honored with a combined 14 Emmy Awards at the 54th Annual Northern California Area Emmy Awards, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). The ceremony was held Saturday, June 14, at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento.

Telemundo 48 earned the prestigious Emmy Award for Overall Excellence/News Excellence (Spanish) for the fourth year in a row. NBC Bay Area anchor Kris Sanchez was honored with the Governors’ Citation, recognizing her career achievements and contributions to local journalism.

“We’re honored by this recognition from NATAS,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “These awards are a testament to the dedication and passion of our news teams, who work tirelessly to tell meaningful stories that reflect and serve the Bay Area. We’re especially proud to see Kris Sanchez recognized with the Governors’ Citation – a well-deserved honor for her outstanding journalism and deep connection to our community. Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to the academy for celebrating their work.”

Below is a list of the winners from Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area:

Overall Excellence/News Excellence (Spanish)

“Telemundo 48 Primeros Contigo” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS Stacy Owen, General Manager; Sandra Perez, News Director

Breaking/Spot News (Spanish)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Incendio en las Colinas de Oakland” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS Dayanna Monroy, Miryam Villarreal, Talent; Cinthia Pimentel, Meteorologist

Investigative – Single Report

“Boss Bully Prank, Superintendent Fired” NBC Bay Area KNTV Candice Nguyen, Producer

Investigative – Multiple Reports

“CA Next Generation 911: Too Big to Fail” NBC Bay Area KNTV Candice Nguyen, Producer; Robert Beasom, Photographer

Health/Medical – News or Short Form Content

“Firefighter Gear Poses Safety Risk” NBC Bay Area KNTV Bigad Shaban, Reporter; Michael Horn, Photographer

Technology – News or Short Form Content

“Play Me Like Atari” NBC Bay Area KNTV Jonathan Bloom, Producer

Sports Story/Feature – News

“Breaking It Down” NBC Bay Area KNTV Jay Dela Cruz, Evita Isleta, Producers; Jonathan Bloom, Writer

Writer – News

“Bay Area Proud” NBC Bay Area KNTV Garvin Thomas, Writer

Video Essayist – Single Shift or No Production Time Limit

“Jonathan Bloom: A Mosaic of Words and Tears” NBC Bay Area KNTV Jonathan Bloom, Multimedia Journalist

Multimedia Journalist – No Production Time Limit

“Joe Rosato Jr - Video Journalist compilation” NBC Bay Area KNTV Joe Rosato, Jr., Multimedia Journalist

“Jonathan Bloom: On Both Sides of the Camera” NBC Bay Area KNTV Jonathan Bloom, Multimedia Journalist

Arts/Entertainment (Spanish)

“DannyLux una Estrella Naciente” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS Erika Diaz, Producer; Mario Ayala, Editor; Miryam Villarreal, Writer

Education/Schools (Spanish)

“Tú También Puedes ir a la Universidad” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS Fatima Navarrete, Producer; Mario Ayala, Robert Beasom, Photographers

Anchor - News (Spanish)

“Miryam Villarreal” Telemundo Area de la Bahia KSTS Miryam Villarreal, Anchor

The 2025 Governors’ Citation was awarded to NBC Bay Area’s Kris Sanchez for her significant contributions to the television industry. Sanchez recently celebrated her 29th anniversary as a journalist, including the past 21 years at KNTV, NBC Bay Area, where she has served as a reporter and anchor – primarily on the early morning newscast, Today in the Bay. She also reports for Telemundo Área de la Bahía.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuring the Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo's local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with braking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station's multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

# # #

Media Contact:

Liza Catalan

Liza.catalan@nbcuni.com