Press Release: Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area Partner With Cal North Youth Soccer Association to Elevate Youth Soccer and Expand Access to the Sport

SACRAMENTO & SAN JOSE, Calif. (April 22, 2025) – Telemundo 48, the exclusive Spanish-language home of FIFA World Cup 26™ in Northern California, and NBC Bay Area have announced a strategic partnership with Cal North Youth Soccer Association.

This collaboration is part of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s larger effort to elevate youth soccer in Northern California and expand access to the sport for young athletes from all backgrounds. Through this partnership, Cal North, Telemundo 48, and NBC Bay Area will collaborate to provide extended and exclusive coverage of Cal North’s premier events, including the 2025 Costa Rica International Friendlies, 2025 Barcelona International Friendlies, Cal North State Cup in Sacramento, Ballistic Adult Brew Cup Soccer Tournament in Pleasanton, and the US Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup and Regional Championships.

Additionally, Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area will be featured across Cal North’s digital platforms – including its website, social media channels, and newsletters – and will have a presence at key Cal North events through on-site activations. Both stations will also provide coverage of Cal North’s major tournaments and initiatives, amplifying these events across their digital platforms and at community events.

As part of the broader initiative, Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area are hosting a series of youth soccer tournaments and clinics across the Bay Area in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup – giving local kids a chance to engage in the sport and celebrate the world’s game.

To further support young athletes, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 have launched the Supporting Our Athletes Drive, collecting new and gently used soccer equipment to ensure that kids in the Bay Area have the gear they need to play and succeed.

“Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area are committed to strengthening our communities by making youth soccer more accessible and elevating local talent,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area. “Through our partnership with Cal North and youth soccer tournaments, we’re not only showcasing the dedication of young athletes but also creating more opportunities for kids of all backgrounds to engage with the sport. Soccer is more than just a game – it’s a pathway to teamwork, discipline, and community, and we are proud to help expand access to these life-changing experiences.”

“This partnership will benefit Northern California communities in many ways,” said Marley Wilson, Cal North Executive Director. “Not only are three of the most relevant organizations in their respective industries collaborating and working for the greater good, but with the World Cup coming next year to the Bay Area, a lot of great stories will have a voice within the soccer community.”

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports, and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station’s multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuring the Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Cal North Youth Soccer Association

Cal North is the original youth soccer organization in Northern California, who has served generations of players, coaches, leagues, and clubs with storied histories since 1969. Cal North is a member of a much larger soccer community, and as a member, you are also a member of this world community. Players register to play with one of the more than 200 clubs or leagues formed by Cal North. Through affiliation, our leagues and clubs are also members of US Youth Soccer, US Soccer, and US Futsal. US Soccer, along with over 197 other national soccer organizations, are members of FIFA, the Federation Internationale de Football Association. FIFA serves as the international governing body for soccer and US Soccer has been a member since 1913. Together, local, national and international organizations form a family of support for the young soccer players of Cal North.Visit www.calnorth.org to get involved.

