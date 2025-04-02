San Francisco

Bob Lee's family files lawsuit against Momeni family

By NBC Bay Area staff

The family of slain Cash App founder Bob Lee has filed a lawsuit against the man convicted in the high-profile murder and his relatives.

Nima Momeni was convicted in December of second-degree murder in Lee's death.

The new lawsuit alleges negligence and wrongful death claims against Momeni. It also accuses Momeni's mother, his sister and his sister's husband of aiding and abetting and of conspiracy.

The Lee family said the Momeni family attempted to cover up the crime and were evasive with law enforcement during the investigation.

