Bob Lee murder case: Day 4 of jury deliberations in Nima Momeni trial

Jury deliberations resumed for a fourth day Tuesday in the high-profile murder trial of Nima Momeni, who is charged with killing Cash App co-founder Bob Lee.

The San Francisco jury began deliberating a little earlier in the day, 9:15 a.m. instead of 9:30 a.m., and there was speculation that a decision could come soon.

Momeni is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Lee on April 4, 2023, in San Francisco. That's the highest charge the jury must consider, and they must come to a consensus of guilty or not guilty.

If the jurors are unanimous on not guilty, they will then consider lighter charges of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter in that order.

Prosecutors argued that Momeni attacked and killed Lee in a drug-fueled rage after learning his sister’s allegations of a sexual assault against a man that Lee knew. Defense attorneys say it was Lee who lunged at Momeni with the knife, and Momeni acted in self-defense.

"The big factor for these jurors is how they use 'beyond a reasonable doubt' standard," legal analyst Steven Clark said. "They may be skeptical of Momeni’s theory. But at the same time, did that create reasonable doubt? That will be the key in the case."

Clark said he did not anticipate the verdict would come quickly. The lesser charges could drag out these deliberations for a lengthy period.