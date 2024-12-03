Bob Lee murder case: Closing arguments end, jury deliberations start Wednesday

Jury deliberations in the murder trial of Nima Momeni will begin Wednesday.

Closing arguments concluded Tuesday afternoon after a juror fell sick and was replaced earlier in the day.

The last-minute change comes during the final stages of the trial in which Momeni is charged in the April 4, 2023, fatal stabbing of Cash App co-founder Bob Lee.

The outgoing juror was a woman and was replaced with another woman to complete the 12 on the panel.

Tuesday marked the last chance for Momeni’s defense team to make a case for him in their closing argument.

Prosecutors took the entire day Monday for their closing argument, which included a review of much of the evidence presented during the testimony phase.

Defense lead attorney Saam Zaganeh took the floor Tuesday to deliver his closing argument, which includes the contention that jurors have not seen key pieces of evidence in person, such as the alleged murder weapon and the jacket Momeni was wearing the night Lee died.

Defense attorneys want jurors to believe prosecutors are intentionally not bringing evidence into the courtroom.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning with jury instructions before the case goes to deliberations.