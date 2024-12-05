San Francisco

Bob Lee murder case: Jurors resume deliberations in Nima Momeni trial

Nima Momeni is charged in the April 4, 2023, fatal stabbing of Cash App co-founder Bob Lee

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jury deliberations in the murder trial of Nima Momeni resumed for a second day Thursday morning after the panel was unable to reach a verdict on Wednesday.

The jury was handed the case late Wednesday morning after receiving lengthy instructions on various charges it must consider for Momeni, who is accused in the April 4, 2023, fatal stabbing of Cash App co-founder Bob Lee.

Jurors were instructed to consider a single count of first-degree murder with an enhancement of using a deadly weapon. If they cannot reach a unanimous verdict on that charge, they can consider lesser charges of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.

Closing arguments concluded Tuesday afternoon after a juror fell sick and was replaced earlier in the day. The outgoing juror was a woman and was replaced with another woman to complete the 12 on the panel.

Tuesday marked the last chance for Momeni’s defense team to make a case for him in their closing argument.

Prosecutors took the entire day Monday for their closing argument, which included a review of much of the evidence presented during the testimony phase.

Defense lead attorney Saam Zaganeh took the floor Tuesday to deliver his closing argument, which includes the contention that jurors have not seen key pieces of evidence in person, such as the alleged murder weapon and the jacket Momeni was wearing the night Lee died.

Defense attorneys want jurors to believe prosecutors are intentionally not bringing evidence into the courtroom.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
