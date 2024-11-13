Bob Lee murder case: Defendant Nima Momeni testifies in his trial

Defendant Nima Momeni took the stand Wednesday to testify in the trial charging him with murdering Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Momeni, charged with fatally stabbing Lee on April 4, 2023, in a secluded San Francisco neighborhood, told jurors that he hadn't met Lee until a few days before their deadly confrontation. He said Lee was his sister's friend, and they met first by a Facetime call.

Momeni went on to describe the events of a party at Jeremy Boivin's apartment, where he and Lee were in attendance April 3, 2023.

Earlier, Momeni started his testimony by describing his background and childhood growing up with an abusive father in Iran. He then detailed how he, his sister and their mother escaped that abuse when he was 15.

He also described to jurors that as an adult, he had studied self-defense methods and took Kung Fu lessons.

This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest updates.