Bob Lee murder case: Nima Momeni's sister testifies

The sister of Nima Momeni, the man on trial for allegedly killing Cash App founder Bob Lee, was called to testify Thursday.

Khazar Momeni was asked questions by the prosecution about April 2023 and what she remembered in the days and hours before her brother Nima allegedly killed Lee. Her testimony ranged from details about drugs to allegations of sexual assaults.

She testified about her connections to Lee and told jurors about the moment police told her that Nima had been arrested for murder. She then told the jury that Nima didn't kill Lee.

Prosecutors also asked several questions about a series of texts she received from Nima on the morning of Lee's death. They believe an incident involving Khazar and Lee is what led Nima to kill Lee.

"Momeni's sister is the wild card in this case and no one knows what she is going to say on the stand, and she has ties to both men," legal analyst Steven Clark said.

Clark said Khazar's testimony is absolutely critical in the trial, but her sometimes contradictory answers Thursday left many unclear on whether her testimony will help prosecutors or the defense.

Prosecutors have claimed Nima was driven to kill because of an incident involving Lee and Khazar. The defense claims it was Lee who first pulled out a knife in a drug-fueled rage, forcing Nima to defend himself.

"What both sides want to do is create a day in the life of Bob Lee in his last hours before his death and what led up to the confrontation with Mr. Momeni," Clark said. "Both sides want to state their own narrative about what led up to this killing."

The most common answer Khazar seemed to give Thursday was that she doesn't remember a lot about the days and hours before Lee was killed.

She's expected to retake the stand on Monday when the trial resumes.