Bob Lee murder case: Nima Momeni trial to resume with sister's testimony

The murder trial of Nima Momeni, charged with killing Cash App founder Bob Lee, was set to continue Monday with Momeni's sister resuming her testimony.

Khazar Momeni's testimony is critical to both prosecutors and defense attorneys. She is a witness for the prosecution at this point, but what she says can be damaging for the case that either side wants to make, legal analyst Steven Clark says.

"While her testimony on direct with the prosecution has been murky and she frequently states 'I don’t remember' or 'I was under the influence,' it will be interesting to see if her testimony becomes clearer when the defense starts questioning," Clark said.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.