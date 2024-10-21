San Francisco

Bob Lee murder case: Nima Momeni trial to resume with sister's testimony

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The murder trial of Nima Momeni, charged with killing Cash App founder Bob Lee, was set to continue Monday with Momeni's sister resuming her testimony.

Khazar Momeni's testimony is critical to both prosecutors and defense attorneys. She is a witness for the prosecution at this point, but what she says can be damaging for the case that either side wants to make, legal analyst Steven Clark says.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"While her testimony on direct with the prosecution has been murky and she frequently states 'I don’t remember' or 'I was under the influence,' it will be interesting to see if her testimony becomes clearer when the defense starts questioning," Clark said.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us