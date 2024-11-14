Bob Lee murder case: Defendant Nima Momeni cross-examined

The tension was high and growing higher Thursday in a San Francisco courtroom as the prosecution cross-examined murder defendant Nima Momeni about Cash App founder Bob Lee's stabbing death.

There were multiple heated moments during the morning exchange between a prosecutor and Momeni, who is charged with fatally stabbing Lee in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023, in a secluded San Francisco neighborhood.

In the gallery, Momeni’s mom was visibly shaking her head when that questioning got to how angry a brother could get after learning his sister was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Members of Lee’s family also were in the courtroom and could be heard coughing during Momeni’s testimony.

Momeni first took the stand in his own defense Wednesday and told his version of the moments leading up to and following Lee's fatal stabbing. Momeni testified that the two men took drugs in the car, and when they got out, Lee pulled the murder weapon from his own jacket and lunged at Momeni.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked Momeni to recount the statement he made right before Lee lunged at him that night. He replied: "If I knew this was my last night in town, I would spend it with my family instead of (expletive) around at a strip club."

Prosecutors argue that Lee was in town for his family and has a good relationship with them.

Momeni previously told jurors he drove off from the scene because he did not realize Lee had been stabbed repeatedly. And he claimed it wasn't until the next day he found out Lee was dead.