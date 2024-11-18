Bob Lee murder case: Defendant Nima Momeni continues testimony

The high-profile murder trial of Nima Momeni, the man accused of murdering Cash App co-founder Bob Lee, continued Monday in San Francisco.

Momeni returned to the stand to testify in his own defense, but during Monday's proceedings, it was the judge asking the questions on behalf of the jurors. Judge Alexandra Gordon said she has found such witness questioning extremely valuable.

Momeni is charged with fatally stabbing Lee in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023, in a secluded San Francisco neighborhood. His attorneys say the stabbing was self-defense, and he was sticking to the story that Lee lunged at him with a knife after the two took drugs in Momeni's car.

