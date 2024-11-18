San Francisco

Bob Lee murder case: Defendant Nima Momeni continues testimony

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The high-profile murder trial of Nima Momeni, the man accused of murdering Cash App co-founder Bob Lee, continued Monday in San Francisco.

Momeni returned to the stand to testify in his own defense, but during Monday's proceedings, it was the judge asking the questions on behalf of the jurors. Judge Alexandra Gordon said she has found such witness questioning extremely valuable.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Momeni is charged with fatally stabbing Lee in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023, in a secluded San Francisco neighborhood. His attorneys say the stabbing was self-defense, and he was sticking to the story that Lee lunged at him with a knife after the two took drugs in Momeni's car.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us