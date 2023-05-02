Bob Lee Murder Suspect Arraignment Delayed Again Following Release of Autopsy Report

The arraignment for the man accused in the high-profile murder of tech CEO Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco was one again delayed Tuesday.

Nima Momeni’s defense attorney said she just received the autopsy and toxicology report for the victim, and says she needs time to review it.

Lee's friends and family were not happy about yet another delay.

At the last hearing, Defense Attorney Paula Canny asked for a delay in the arraignment because she hadn't received the autopsy and toxicology report for Lee. After receiving it, she said it's going to be very important for the defense of her client.”

“Didn't I say last week I think there's going to be a lot of drugs? There’s a lot of drugs in Bob Lee’s system,” said Canny. “I mean, Bob Lee’s system is like the Walgreens of recreational drugs.”

According to Lee's toxicology screen, cocaine, ketamine, and alcohol were present in his system at the time of death.

“What happens when people take drugs? Generally, they act like drug people,” said Canny.

“At this point, regardless of whether someone has or has not done drugs, that does not give someone a license to kill them,” said San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins.

Jenkins dismissed Canny's comments, calling them unfortunate and a typical strategy for defense attorneys trying to denigrate the victim.

She added that her office is prepared to move forward with this case based on what they believe is strong evidence.

According to court documents, investigators have security camera video of Lee and Momeni getting into a car at the Millenium Tower in Downtown San Francisco. Momeni's sister has a home there.

Minutes later, security camera video near the scene of Lee's attack shows what police believe is the same vehicle and two people exiting the car.

Police collected a steak knife near that area. They believe that's what Momeni used to stab Lee three times -- including once in the heart.

Momeni's arraignment is now set for May 18. His defense attorney said that when he finally does enter a plea, it will be “not guilty.”