Bob Lee murder case: Closing arguments begin in trial of Nima Momeni

Closing arguments started Monday in the high-profile murder trial of Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing Cash App co-founder Bob Lee.

Attorneys from each side are expected to make solid pushes to convince a San Francisco jury of two very different versions of Lee’s death in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023, in a secluded city neighborhood.

Prosecutors have argued that Momeni stabbed Lee to death in a drug-fueled rage over an alleged sexual assault involving his sister and a drug dealer. Momeni’s defense team has said the stabbing was an act of self-defense, claiming it was Lee who turned violent on Momeni after the two did drugs in a car.

Who the jury believes rests largely on how attorneys piece together a month and a half of testimony from investigators assigned to the case, Lee’s friends and Momeni’s sister Khazar Momeni, who is the tie to both men.

During the trial, Momeni took the stand in his own defense, and in a rare move, the judge allowed jurors to submit questions to those on the stand, including the defendant. One of the focal points during juror questioning was why Momeni didn't call 911 after he claims Lee attacked him. Momeni's answer was that he had no idea Lee was injured.

Once closing arguments wrap up, the jury will receive the case for deliberations, and a verdict could come as early as this week.

If Momeni is convicted, he faces a potential life term in prison.