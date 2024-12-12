Bob Lee murder case: Day 6 of jury deliberations in Nima Momeni trial

Jury deliberations resumed Thursday for a sixth day in the San Francisco murder trial of Nima Momeni, the man accused of fatally stabbing Cash App co-founder Bob Lee.

The trial has past the 6-week milestone, making Thursday the last day of hardship for the jurors -- the projected end of the proceedings.

The lead defense attorney Saam Zangeneh and two prosecutors were called into the courtroom in the morning. Zangeneh said he was summoned for a question from the jury. No other information was provided.

Momeni is accused of fatally stabbing Lee on April 4, 2023, in a secluded area of San Francisco. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Momeni says he acted in self-defense.

The jurors must decide if he is guilty of the first-degree murder charge. If they unanimously decide he is not guilty of that charge, they must then consider lower charges of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.