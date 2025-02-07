San Francisco

Bob Lee murder: Nima Momeni sentencing set for May 16

Nima Momeni, the man convicted of killing CashApp co-founder Bob Lee, did not appear in court Friday when a judge set his sentencing date for May 16.

Momeni waived his appearance in the San Francisco courtroom for Friday's proceedings after there were multiple delays. A bailiff told attorneys and Momeni's mother that he simply refused to appear, deciding to stayed in jail instead.

Momeni's lead attorney, Saam Zaganeh, requested the sentencing date because of his trial schedule.

In December, Momeni was found guilty of second-degree murder in Lee's stabbing death on April 4, 2023. He faces 16 years to life in prison.

Friday's hearing is one step closer to closing a chapter for loved ones Lee left behind, specifically his former wife Krista and the two kids they shared.

