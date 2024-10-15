San Francisco

Nima Momeni's sister expected to testify in Bob Lee murder trial

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial of Nima Momeni, charged with murdering Cash App founder Bob Lee, with Momeni's sister Khazar expected to take the stand.

As day two got started in the high-profile trial, attorneys wasted no time getting to core aspects of the case, questioning a San Francisco police sergeant who found a knife in the Caltrans parking lot the night Lee died.

Momeni is accused of stabbing Lee to death in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023, in a secluded area of San Francisco. Lee was stabbed three times, and one of the wounds pierced his heart, according to court documents.

An argument between the two men over Momeni's sister preceded the stabbing, records show.

With Khazar Momeni expected to take the stand at some point Tuesday, she was seen eluding cameras in the courthouse hallways, entering another courtroom. She has not been seen at her brother’s proceedings for some time.

Momeni's mother has consistently been in attendance and was in the courtroom once again. Members of Lee's family – his father, brother and ex-wife -- all were present at the Hall of Justice too.

