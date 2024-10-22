Nima Momeni murder trial: Sister back in court for third day of testimony

The sister of Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee, was back in a San Francisco courtroom Tuesday for a third day of testimony.

Defense attorneys began their cross examination of Khazar Momeni Tuesday morning, turning their attention to texts exchanged between Khazar and Lee from his arrival in San Francisco on March 29, 2023, to the day of his death, April 4, 2023.

One by one, the lead counsel for the defense tediously went through the texts to go through the exchanges, which included multiple invites to hang out privately or with others under the influence.

Khazar testified that Lee was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and said he acted "aggressively" when they did meet up at certain times.

Inside the courtroom, reactions disagreeing with Khazar's testimony from Lee’s family were apparent.

