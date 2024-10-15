Opening statements made in trial of man accused of killing Bob Lee

Opening statements commenced Monday in the trial of Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco more than a year ago.

The prosecution tried to establish a timeline, a motive and possible weapon for the killing.

"Stabbed through his heart and left to die" were the first words from prosecutor Omid Talai to jurors as he talked about Lee's death.

Talai outlined a timeline for what prosecutors say happened to Lee, showing jurors video of Lee and Momeni in an elevator in the Millennium Tower shortly before Lee was killed.

The prosecution told jurors that police found a knife near the crime scene. It was the same brand in the kitchen of Momeni’s sister, and they said Momeni's DNA was on the handle. Prosecutors also said they have a witness who overheard a phone conversation in which Momeni was furious with Lee for something that happened to Momeni’s sister.

Meanwhile, Momeni's defense team painted a much different picture, telling jurors that Lee had been on a nine-hour cocaine- and alcohol-fueled bender before he was killed. They said it was actually Lee who pulled a knife out of his pocket and that’s when Momeni reacted to protect himself.

"It’s important for the attorneys to say exactly how their case is going to unfold in the courtroom, not what they've heard in the media," legal analyst Steven Clark said. "There are two competing narratives in this case. For the prosecution, they're saying this was premeditated murder. The defense is saying Mr. Momeni was acting in self-defense."

Momeni, dressed in a blue suit, sat quietly in court as the trial began. Lee’s family was also in the courtroom.

After opening statements, the prosecution played a 911 call made by Lee shortly before he died.

At one point, the defense team made a motion to exclude Lee's ex-wife Krista Lee from the courtroom, but the judge denied the motion. She has been subpoenaed and is expected to testify on Tuesday.