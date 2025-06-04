Sentencing status hearing for Nima Momeni set for August

Nima Momeni, the man convicted of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco, won't learn his fate for several months, a court clerk said Wednesday.

The sentencing delay is due to the fact that Momeni is appealing his conviction and his new legal team has to be brought up to speed on the case.

Daniel Shriro, one of Momeni's new attorneys, said he's awaiting transcripts from the trial.

"He is anxious to get through with this process and move on to the next stage," Shriro said. "There are good reasons to believe that there were problems with the trial that compromised the fairness of the proceedings, and we're going to address those going forward."

Momeni faces 16 years to life in prison.

A judge set a new status hearing for Aug. 22.