Bob Lee murder case: Testimony continues in Nima Momeni's trial

Tuesday marked another day of dramatic and at times graphic testimony in the trial of Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco.

The scene of Lee's death was the topic of the trial Tuesday, with the medical examiner testifying that Lee was indeed stabbed multiple times on the night he died.

"It's important for the prosecution to instill in this jury just how violent this attack was and that this was not a quarrel between friends," legal analyst Steven Clark said.

Then San Francisco police Sgt. Brent Dittmer was called to the stand. He was asked if police body cameras were worn the night police responded to the scene of the crime and if they were turned on. He said yes to both questions.

"What you'll see later on in the trial is these actual body cam videos that will illustrate the crime scene and the gruesome nature in which Bob Lee died," Clark said. "That's going to bring this home to the jury that this isn't just people talking on the stand but what really happened that night to Bob Lee."

Prosecutors have been methodical in laying out their case, often focusing on the smallest details, including Momeni's body language in the hours and days before and after Lee's death. They believe Momeni killed Lee in a rage related to some interaction between Lee and Momeni's sister.

The defense has pushed a different theory, arguing Momeni killed Lee in self-defense after the tech executive attacked him in what they describe as a drug-fueled rage.