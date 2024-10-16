Bob Lee murder case: Testimony resumes on Day 3 of Nima Momeni trial

The murder trial of the man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee entered its third day Wednesday with defendant Nima Momeni's sister expected to take the stand.

The focus Wednesday morning continued to be on the investigation of the crime scene. A San Francisco police crime scene investigator resumed testimony to the details of the investigation that took place there.

But many are anticipating the testimony of Momeni's sister Khazar, who is a key witness for both prosecutors and defense attorneys because, according to court documents, she was in contact with Lee that night.

"She is a critical witness in this case because she has allegiances to both men, and the question will be can she answer the question about who left with the knife," legal analyst Steven Clark said Tuesday. "She can talk about what led up to this altercation."

Momeni is accused of stabbing Lee to death in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023, in a secluded area of San Francisco after an argument between the two men over Momeni's sister, according to court documents.

After Lee called 911, police found him bleeding on Main Street and said they tracked a long trail of blood down the street. They also said they discovered the knife used to kill him nearby.

Lee’s family members once again were in attendance Wednesday as was Momeni's mother.

The jury, made up of six men and six women, will ultimately decide whether Momeni is guilty. The trial is expected to last through mid-December.