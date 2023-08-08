Taking a summer stroll: Video shows black bears wandering through South Lake Tahoe neighborhoods

Well, this isn’t something you see in most California towns.

Two bears were seen wandering through South Lake Tahoe last week, taking their time to enjoy the scenic forest views.

The first bear is seen on video crossing the street and approaching a home in the neighborhood, coming within a few feet of a window.

The second, much smaller bear, was seen crawling while seemingly staring up at the camera.

Bears are not uncommon in the Lake Tahoe region, especially this time of year as they prepare for hibernation.

Hibernation typically begins in mid-November, but bears start preparing in mid-August by gaining up to 35% of their body weight.

The American black bear is the only bear species currently living in California, according to the Tahoe National Forest. The mammals are typically smaller than brown bears, but can weigh up to 600 pounds.

South Lake Tahoe’s infamous black bear, known as “Hank the Tank,” was estimated at 500-pounds.

The bear, linked to at least 21 break-ins in South Lake Tahoe neighborhoods, was captured by wildlife biologists last week. The female bear is now headed to a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado.

Her three cubs may be headed to the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in hopes that they could eventually be returned to their natural habitat after rehabilitation.

A Ring camera at a home in Half Moon Bay captured a bear waltzing up the front porch in broad daylight and carefully opening the screen door without doing any damage.