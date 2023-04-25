California is Way Ahead of Electric Vehicle Goal

Pretty much everywhere you look in the Bay Area, you'll see an electric vehicle and the same trend holds statewide.

In fact, California just reported 1.5 million EVs on the road -- a number that exceeds a goal set by Governor Jerry Brown -- and we reached the goal two full years early.

"We love helping the environment, we feel that it's a very necessary thing,” said Betty Eidson.

She, and other drivers, are saying no to gas and are in favor of an all-electric experience.

"I'm not surprised, California is very progressive in that regard,” said David Dupart, the general manager of Polestar Marin.

Polestar is one of the companies benefitting from all those EV sales.

"We've had a lot of success, especially here in the Bay Area. In San Jose, the South Bay, which is Silicon Valley, and also Marin,” said Dupart.

And while there are still barriers to going electric, like a lack of chargers, and the time it takes to charge up, California is proof that the future is electric.

