Highway 1 to Close in Big Sur Area Tuesday Evening Ahead of Storm

State Highway 1 will close Tuesday evening along the Big Sur coastline in advance of a storm that could cause debris flows and other problems, according to Caltrans.

The highway closure, which will take effect starting at 5 p.m. between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County, will remain in effect until Thursday.

Evacuation warnings have been issued this week in parts of Monterey County in or downslope of burn scars from wildfires last year. The storm could cause mudslides and downed trees or power lines late Tuesday and into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Caltrans is working with local law enforcement to limit travel into the Big Sur area and to allow people to evacuate safely. Barricades, cones and signage will be placed at both ends of the closure to warn people.