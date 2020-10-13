List: Alternative Halloween, Día de los Muertos Celebration Ideas

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released its Halloween safety guidance Tuesday, saying it "strongly discourages" trick-or-treating as the state continues to contend with the coronavirus pandemic.

"To protect yourself and your community, you should not go trick-or-treating or mix with others outside allowed private gatherings this Halloween season," the guidance reads.

In hopes of keeping Californians safe and healthy, the CDPH created the following list featuring alternative Halloween celebrations:

Creating a haunted house or candy scavenger hunt in your home

Having a scary movie night and Halloween-themed activities (pumpkin carving, face painting) at home

Participating in online parties/contests (e.g. costume or pumpkin carvings)

Attending car-based outings where people do not leave their car including drive-in events or contests or movies; driving through an area with Halloween displays

Eating a Halloween-themed meal with your household (alone or with up to 2 other households, not including your own, for a meal outside following all other gathering guidelines)

Enjoying a Halloween-themed art installation at an outdoor museum with your household

Dressing up homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations

Giving treats at home only to those in your household.

Send a curated playlist and/or themed treats (or tricks) to your friends ahead of time.

Designing face masks that reflect your child/ren's Halloween costumes

Prepare a Halloween basket for your children or Halloween hunt in your backyard

The CDPH also created a list of alternative celebration ideas for Día de los Muertos.

Altars: Consider placing and creating your altar in a front window or outside so others can view from a safe social distance.

Virtual Altar: Create a virtual space to honor lost loved ones. Share with family and friends via email or social media.

Cemetery Visits: If you visit the cemetery, only visit with those you live with, wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing. Limit time spent to minimum necessary.

Health officials are reminding people to continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, wash their hands, minimize their interactions with people outside of their household and stay home if they're feeling sick.