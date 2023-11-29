California

Caltrans proposes toll lane on I-80 between Sacramento and Davis

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Caltrans is considering a new express lane on Interstate 80 between Davis and Sacramento.

The proposed lane would stretch for 17 miles on the freeway through Yolo County. Motorists would have to pay a toll to use it.

Caltrans said that stretch of freeway is one of the most congested corridors in California and a toll lane could help alleviate traffic.

The agency held an information session Tuesday so people could see renderings of the proposed project and ask questions.

